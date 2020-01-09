News story
Gareth Wilson awarded Queen's Police Medal in New Year Honours
MDP Deputy Chief Constable, Gareth Wilson, lately Chief Constable of Suffolk Constabulary, has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for ‘Distinguished Service’ in the New Year Honours.
Gareth joined Essex Police in 1989 and has worked across four Home Office Forces; Essex, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk. During his career Gareth has led on high-profile criminal investigations, worked on wide scale collaboration projects, managed significant operations and delivered organisational change.
He has carried out work as a national representative, both within the crime portfolio and as the current National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. Gareth took up post as the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Deputy Chief Constable in May 2019.
Andy Adams, MDP Chief Constable, said:
I’m sure that everybody in the MDP will join me in congratulating Gareth on this thoroughly well-deserved achievement. This is a tremendous honour for Gareth, recognising his valuable contribution to policing which spans over 30 years.
Gareth’s legacy can be felt in every Force in which he has served, no more so than in Suffolk Constabulary where he held the position of Chief Constable from 2016 to 2019, serving the people of that county until his retirement during the Spring last year. Gareth’s subsequent move to the MDP means that his policing knowledge and experience will now be maintained and passed on within the Defence Policing environment during the coming years.