Gareth Wilson awarded Queen's Police Medal in New Year Honours

Gareth joined Essex Police in 1989 and has worked across four Home Office Forces; Essex, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk. During his career Gareth has led on high-profile criminal investigations, worked on wide scale collaboration projects, managed significant operations and delivered organisational change.

He has carried out work as a national representative, both within the crime portfolio and as the current National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. Gareth took up post as the Ministry of Defence Police ( MDP ) Deputy Chief Constable in May 2019.

Andy Adams, MDP Chief Constable, said:

I’m sure that everybody in the MDP will join me in congratulating Gareth on this thoroughly well-deserved achievement. This is a tremendous honour for Gareth, recognising his valuable contribution to policing which spans over 30 years.