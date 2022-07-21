FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 July 2022

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 July 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 July 2022

Documents

Questions on MOD vehicles, specifically FFR, Waterproof and Winterised.

Ref: 2022/00738 PDF, 33.1 MB, 137 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Query regarding War Pension and AFCS Medical Advisors

Ref: 2021/15576 PDF, 42.6 KB, 4 pages

Query on the calculation of costs on an AFCS claim

Ref: 2021/15395 PDF, 31.6 KB, 2 pages

Queries on salary, pension and resettlement grants for telecommunications officer ranks

Ref: 2021/15221 PDF, 29.2 KB, 2 pages

Request for contracts between MOD and DBS

Ref: 2021/15050 PDF, 36.1 KB, 2 pages

Request for details of ex-MOD Land Rover Defender Wolf

Ref: 2022/01038 PDF, 2.5 MB, 7 pages

Request for a PDF version of publication AESP 2330-S-301-201

Ref: 2022/00578 PDF, 7.64 MB, 86 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Question on depleted uranium on anti tank weapons supplied to Ukraine

Ref: 2022/00938 PDF, 69.4 KB, 1 page

Request for Merlin vehicle reports on a DAF LEYLAND T244

Ref: 2022/01873 PDF, 357 KB, 6 pages

Data request on Afro-Caribbean and Asian officers at the rank of colonel and above

Ref: 2021/12170 PDF, 411 KB, 3 pages

Data request on COVID 19 vaccinations

Ref: 2022/01274 PDF, 513 KB, 4 pages

Data request on aircrew who have undergone a pleurectomy

Ref: 2022/01019 PDF, 118 KB, 3 pages

Data request on military recruits from certain counties in the past 3 or 4 years

Ref: 2022/01136 PDF, 245 KB, 2 pages

How many regular and reserve radiographers were in the armed forces in 2012 within the RAF, Army and Royal Navy?

Ref: 2022/00695 PDF, 102 KB, 3 pages

Data request on Muslim personnel who have died in service from Palestine 1945-1948 to the present day

Ref: 2022/01388 PDF, 78.6 KB, 2 pages

Data request on personnel with nut allergies

Ref: 2022/00672 PDF, 90.3 KB, 4 pages

Data request on military personnel with STIs

Ref: 2022/00367 PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages

Data request on AFCS paid out in the Wolverhampton area since 2007

Ref: 2022/00283 PDF, 160 KB, 4 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 July 2022.

Published 21 July 2022

Related content