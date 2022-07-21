FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 18 July 2022
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 18 July 2022.
Documents
Questions on MOD vehicles, specifically FFR, Waterproof and Winterised.
Ref: 2022/00738 PDF, 33.1 MB, 137 pages
Query regarding War Pension and AFCS Medical Advisors
Ref: 2021/15576 PDF, 42.6 KB, 4 pages
Query on the calculation of costs on an AFCS claim
Ref: 2021/15395 PDF, 31.6 KB, 2 pages
Queries on salary, pension and resettlement grants for telecommunications officer ranks
Ref: 2021/15221 PDF, 29.2 KB, 2 pages
Request for contracts between MOD and DBS
Ref: 2021/15050 PDF, 36.1 KB, 2 pages
Request for details of ex-MOD Land Rover Defender Wolf
Ref: 2022/01038 PDF, 2.5 MB, 7 pages
Request for a PDF version of publication AESP 2330-S-301-201
Ref: 2022/00578 PDF, 7.64 MB, 86 pages
Question on depleted uranium on anti tank weapons supplied to Ukraine
Ref: 2022/00938 PDF, 69.4 KB, 1 page
Request for Merlin vehicle reports on a DAF LEYLAND T244
Ref: 2022/01873 PDF, 357 KB, 6 pages
Data request on Afro-Caribbean and Asian officers at the rank of colonel and above
Ref: 2021/12170 PDF, 411 KB, 3 pages
Data request on COVID 19 vaccinations
Ref: 2022/01274 PDF, 513 KB, 4 pages
Data request on aircrew who have undergone a pleurectomy
Ref: 2022/01019 PDF, 118 KB, 3 pages
Data request on military recruits from certain counties in the past 3 or 4 years
Ref: 2022/01136 PDF, 245 KB, 2 pages
How many regular and reserve radiographers were in the armed forces in 2012 within the RAF, Army and Royal Navy?
Ref: 2022/00695 PDF, 102 KB, 3 pages
Data request on Muslim personnel who have died in service from Palestine 1945-1948 to the present day
Ref: 2022/01388 PDF, 78.6 KB, 2 pages
Data request on personnel with nut allergies
Ref: 2022/00672 PDF, 90.3 KB, 4 pages
Data request on military personnel with STIs
Ref: 2022/00367 PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages
Data request on AFCS paid out in the Wolverhampton area since 2007
Ref: 2022/00283 PDF, 160 KB, 4 pages
Details
