FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 June 2022

How many bars to the GSM for service in Northern Ireland in total were issued during Op Banner

Ref: 2022/03654 PDF, 104 KB, 2 pages

How many Veterans UK staff and teams use email names/sender names that include the letters SPVA and other questions

Ref: 2022/02494 PDF, 159 KB, 2 pages

Request for information from the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme reference number 2248936

Ref: 2022/03124 PDF, 118 KB, 2 pages

How much money has MOD spent on home-working equipment for employees from January 2022 until March 2022

Ref: 2022/03714 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of any background note or briefing note produced by Veterans UK to accompany the draft response which resulted in the Minister’s letter dated 2 July 2021 to MP, Mark Menzies

Ref: 2022/04260 PDF, 112 KB, 2 pages

Information on whether an author has acted in the DIO/MOD capacity

Ref: 2022/03834 PDF, 100 KB, 2 pages

Between April 2018 to April 2021 inclusive, how many applications for a pension were made by personnel, using the FMED 24 Form and other questions

Ref: 2022/04100 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Information on the number of veterans who receive a War Disablement Pension (WDP) and other questions

Ref: 2022/04064 PDF, 126 KB, 2 pages

Information about a medical advisor and a medical study commissioned in 2015

Ref: 2022/03956 PDF, 129 KB, 2 pages

How many awards from the AFCS Table 9, Item 2, Level 9 list either overuse, attrition, repetition or repetitive action as a cause and other questions

Ref: 2022/03991 PDF, 121 KB, 4 pages

Information regarding MOD benefit defined benefit pension schemes

Ref: 2022/04209 PDF, 160 KB, 3 pages

Information on World War 2 medal entitlement of Army Officer Maj John Charles

Ref: 2022/04107 PDF, 122 KB, 3 pages

Request to submit a FOIA request following information at Veterans UK

Ref: 2022/04259 PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

How many staff complaints about disability discrimination have been recorded at MOD in the past 3 years and other questions

Ref: 2022/04287 PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages

Request for complaints made within the whole of veterans uk for the last 12 months and other questions

Ref: 2022/04234 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

Request for various information on Veterans UK and other questions

Ref: 2022/04254 PDF, 184 KB, 3 pages

The name of the person who put a block on a mobile phone number preventing contacting with the Veterans UK and other questions

Ref: 2022/05293 PDF, 120 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a CS 20 Medal index card

Ref: 2022/04455 PDF, 108 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding closure of an MOD job advertisement

Ref: 2022/04289 PDF, 83.4 KB, 2 pages

