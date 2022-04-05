FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 April 2022

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
5 April 2022

Documents

Information regarding WW2 medal index cards

Ref: 2022/02082 PDF, 288 KB, 4 pages

Information regarding Veterans UK customer satisfaction survey 2021

Ref: 2022/00584 PDF, 1.32 MB, 19 pages

Information regarding Veterans UK customer satisfaction survey 2021 (part 2)

Ref: 2022/00754 PDF, 1.31 MB, 19 pages

Information regarding 2021 veterans UK customer satisfaction survey

Ref: 2022/00585 PDF, 1.32 MB, 19 pages

Information regarding how a claimant’s level of disablement in relation to the War Pension Scheme is asked and other questions

Ref: 2022/01921 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding British Army personnel who were medically discharged

Ref: 2022/02416 PDF, 109 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total value of the courier service contracts and other questions

Ref: 2021/08875 PDF, 41 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding textile waste and other questions

Ref: 2021/08709 PDF, 720 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding ex-MOD vehicles sold overseas in the last 5 to 10 years

Ref: 2021/08118 PDF, 608 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding adiometer system used by the MOD and other questions

Ref: 2021/09322 PDF, 40.6 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding manufacturing specification for Cloth, garbardine and cotton 2x2 twill

Ref: 2021/09640 PDF, 37 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding manufacturing specification for Cloth, garbardine and cotton 2x2 twill – Annex A

Ref: 2021/09640 PDF, 1.34 MB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding embadded UK photojournalists during the Iraq War

Ref: 2022/01807 PDF, 154 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding textiles that are sold to field textiles each year

Ref: 2021/10137 PDF, 36.3 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding a Naval Officer's coat manufcatured under contract CT2A-3112

Ref: 2021/10123 PDF, 38.8 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding a Naval Officer's coat manufacatured under contract CT2A-3112 (Annex A)

Ref: 2021/10123 PDF, 4.48 MB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding military wheeled vehicles and trailers sold in current auctions at Brightwells Ltd

Ref: 2021/13575 PDF, 58.4 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding military wheeled vehicles and trailers sold in current auctions at Brightwells Ltd (Annex A)

Ref: 2021/13575 PDF, 732 KB, 30 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.

Published 5 April 2022

Related content