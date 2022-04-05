FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 April 2022
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.
Information regarding WW2 medal index cards
Ref: 2022/02082 PDF, 288 KB, 4 pages
Information regarding Veterans UK customer satisfaction survey 2021
Ref: 2022/00584 PDF, 1.32 MB, 19 pages
Information regarding Veterans UK customer satisfaction survey 2021 (part 2)
Ref: 2022/00754 PDF, 1.31 MB, 19 pages
Information regarding 2021 veterans UK customer satisfaction survey
Ref: 2022/00585 PDF, 1.32 MB, 19 pages
Information regarding how a claimant’s level of disablement in relation to the War Pension Scheme is asked and other questions
Ref: 2022/01921 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding British Army personnel who were medically discharged
Ref: 2022/02416 PDF, 109 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total value of the courier service contracts and other questions
Ref: 2021/08875 PDF, 41 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding textile waste and other questions
Ref: 2021/08709 PDF, 720 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex-MOD vehicles sold overseas in the last 5 to 10 years
Ref: 2021/08118 PDF, 608 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding adiometer system used by the MOD and other questions
Ref: 2021/09322 PDF, 40.6 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding manufacturing specification for Cloth, garbardine and cotton 2x2 twill
Ref: 2021/09640 PDF, 37 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding manufacturing specification for Cloth, garbardine and cotton 2x2 twill – Annex A
Ref: 2021/09640 PDF, 1.34 MB, 9 pages
Information regarding embadded UK photojournalists during the Iraq War
Ref: 2022/01807 PDF, 154 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding textiles that are sold to field textiles each year
Ref: 2021/10137 PDF, 36.3 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a Naval Officer's coat manufcatured under contract CT2A-3112
Ref: 2021/10123 PDF, 38.8 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a Naval Officer's coat manufacatured under contract CT2A-3112 (Annex A)
Ref: 2021/10123 PDF, 4.48 MB, 12 pages
Information regarding military wheeled vehicles and trailers sold in current auctions at Brightwells Ltd
Ref: 2021/13575 PDF, 58.4 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding military wheeled vehicles and trailers sold in current auctions at Brightwells Ltd (Annex A)
Ref: 2021/13575 PDF, 732 KB, 30 pages
