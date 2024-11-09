Former Health Secretary to help government fix health and care

Alan Milburn has been appointed Lead Non-Executive Member to the board of the Department of Health and Social Care.

Mr Milburn brings experience at the highest levels to help transform the health and care system

This government is determined to work with experts who can provide the best advice to help rebuild an NHS fit for the future

The former Health Secretary has a proven track record of reducing waiting lists and improving satisfaction in the NHS.

The NHS is broken and it is the mission of this government to fix it and make the health service fit for the future. As part of this national mission, experts are being brought in to help develop policy, and NHS staff and patients have been invited to share their experience and ideas to change the NHS at Change.NHS.gov.uk.

Members of the department board provide independent advice and expertise to inform the department’s strategy, performance and governance and the Lead Non-Executive Member provides additional support to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in his role as Chair of the board.

As a former Secretary of State, Alan brings experience at the highest levels of helping transform the health and care system.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

As Secretary of State, Alan made the reforms which helped deliver the shortest waiting times and highest patient satisfaction in the history of the NHS. This government has inherited a broken health service with some of the longest waiting times and lowest patient satisfaction in history. I am delighted to welcome Alan to the department board, where he will offer advice on turning the NHS around once again. His unique expertise and experience will be invaluable and he has an outstanding track record of delivering better care for patients.

Lead Non-Executive Director Alan Milburn said:

I am delighted to be appointed to this role. Having spent three decades working in health policy, I have never seen the NHS in a worse state. Big reforms will be needed to make it fit for the future. I am confident this government has the right plans in place to transform the health service and the health of the nation. I’m looking forward to working with them to achieve that mission.

Due to the requirements of the role and the unique expertise and experience Alan Milburn brings, he was appointed directly by the Secretary of State on following consultation with the Commissioner for Public Appointments, and in compliance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The Department of Health and Social Care would like to thank Samantha Jones for all her work and support as non-executive director since February 2023.

