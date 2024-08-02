Foreign Secretary calls for de-escalation on the Blue Line

UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, accompanied by Defence Secretary John Healey, ended a one-day visit to Lebanon yesterday.

This was David Lammy’s first official visit to Lebanon as Foreign Secretary, following his call with Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati in his first week of office.

The Foreign Secretary called for de-escalation along the Blue Line and the need for a diplomatic solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The visit comes following the Foreign Secretary’s condemnation of the strike in Golan Heights which tragically claimed at least 12 lives and raised deep concerns over the risk of further escalation and destabilisation.

The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander (LAF) General Joseph Aoun.

Their discussions focused on tensions across the Lebanese southern border with Israel and the wider situation in the region.

The visit is part of the Foreign Secretary’s regional visits over the past month, in which he reiterated the British government’s call for de-escalation in the region, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and getting humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

This is a worrying time for people in Lebanon: they have been through a lot in the past 5 years, including the terrible port explosion that claimed so many lives. I’m here on the ground meeting with influential figures to call for immediate de-escalation in the region. I’ve raised my concerns about the on-going tensions between Lebanon and Israel and have highlighted the UK’s determination to avoid miscalculation.

Defence Secretary John Healey said:

De-escalation must be our primary focus as this region stands at a crossroads. The loss of innocent life in recent weeks and months is unbearable. This has to end. All sides must step back from conflict and step-up diplomacy. We will work with important partners like Qatar as our government leads a renewed push for peace.

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell said:

This is a very important visit by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey, their first joint visit overseas since their appointments last month. The situation across the Blue Line remains fragile and escalation is in no one’s interest. In his meetings, the Foreign Secretary stressed the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution based on UNSCR 1701.