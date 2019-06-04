Press release
Foreign Secretary statement on the 30th anniversary of Tiananmen Square
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt statement on the 30th anniversary of the tragic events in and around Tiananmen Square.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:
Today we mark 30 years since the tragic events of 4 June 1989, remembering those who lost their lives protesting peacefully in and around Tiananmen Square.
Over the past 30 years, China has ratified a number of UN instruments relating to human rights. However, people in China are still unable to exercise their right to protest peacefully in China.
We continue to urge the Chinese Government to respect citizens’ freedom of association, assembly, expression and other fundamental rights and freedoms, as enshrined in China’s constitution and in international law.
