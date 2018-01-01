Press release
Foreign Secretary statement on Iran
The Foreign Secretary has made the following statement on the protests in Iran.
The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
The UK is watching events in Iran closely. We believe that there should be meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues the protesters are raising and we look to the Iranian authorities to permit this.
We also believe that, particularly as we enter the 70th anniversary year of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, people should be able to have freedom of expression and to demonstrate peacefully within the law.
We regret the loss of life that has occurred in the protests in Iran, and call on all concerned to refrain from violence and for international obligations on human rights to be observed.