Press release
Foreign Secretary statement on Eastern Ghouta
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called for an end to the violence in Eastern Ghouta and emphasised the UK's support for a ceasefire to allow for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.
The Foreign Secretary said:
I am utterly appalled by the brutal and merciless violence that the Asad regime is inflicting on the people of Eastern Ghouta. They are enduring a hell entirely of the making of Asad and his enablers.
Today in the UN Security Council, the UK will press Russia to support a ceasefire to allow for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid. Protecting Syrians and getting them the lifesaving aid they need must be paramount. The UK is committed to working closely with all international partners to secure an end to the terrible bloodshed and make progress towards a political solution, which is the only way to bring peace to the people of Syria.
