Foreign Secretary statement on bombing in Kabul

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I am appalled by this despicable attack on a cultural centre in Kabul which has claimed so many innocent lives, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families.

We remain determined in our resolve to help the Afghan people overcome terror and we are committed to supporting the Afghan Government in seeking a brighter future for its people.

Initial reports suggest that Daesh in Afghanistan have claimed responsibility. The disregard for humanity shown today bears all the hallmarks of their hateful ideology which must be countered wherever it is found. This is what the brave men and women of Afghanistan are committed to doing, with the help and support of their regional and international partners, the UK included.