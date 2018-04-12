Press release
Foreign Secretary statement on attempted missile attack against Saudi Arabia
Boris Johnson has expressed his deep concern following Houthi missile launches on 11th April 2018.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, said:
I was deeply concerned by yesterday’s multiple Houthi missile launches and attacks from Yemen at Saudi Arabia, threatening densely populated civilian areas and commercial infrastructure, including in Riyadh, for the fourth time in five months. We will be calling on the United Nations to investigate how ballistic missiles found their way into Yemen in contravention of UN Security Council Resolutions.
Those responsible for launching these missiles – and their backers – must cease these dangerous and provocative actions. A return to political dialogue remains vital to ensuring an end to the conflict in Yemen for the sake of the Yemeni people and regional security. These missile strikes and attacks undermine diplomatic efforts towards peace. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of such serious national security threats.
