News story
Foreign Secretary statement following US airstrikes in Iraq
The Foreign Secretary has issued a statement following US airstrikes in Iraq overnight.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:
The response to the cowardly attack on Coalition forces in Iraq has been swift, decisive and proportionate.
We will continue working with our partners to ensure those responsible for these deplorable acts will be held to account.
UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response.
