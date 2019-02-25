Foreign Secretary calls with Indian and Pakistan Foreign Ministers

During his calls with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, and the Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pulwama on 14 February.

He offered his condolences to all those affected. The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK’s concern about the enduring threat to regional stability from terrorism. He encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create greater stability and trust in the region.

An FCO spokesman said:

The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s commitment to working with both India and Pakistan, as well as international partners at the UN, to ensure that those responsible for the attack are held to account.

The UK has been, and continues to be, in close contact at senior levels in both countries and will be promoting international efforts to tackle the threats of terrorism and improve regional stability.

