Press release
Foreign Secretary's bilateral meeting with the Palestinian Foreign Minister, 8 January 2018
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Malki to discuss the strong UK-Palestinian relationship.
Speaking after the meeting the Foreign Secretary said:
The UK-Palestinian relationship is strong and long-standing and it was a pleasure to meet Foreign Minister Riyad al Malki to discuss our shared desire to strengthen it further.
During our productive talks I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem: it should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.
I look forward to continuing good relations with Riyad al Malki and our Palestinian friends throughout 2018 and beyond.
Further information
-
Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @BorisJohnson and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100