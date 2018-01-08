Foreign Secretary's bilateral meeting with the Palestinian Foreign Minister, 8 January 2018

Speaking after the meeting the Foreign Secretary said:

The UK-Palestinian relationship is strong and long-standing and it was a pleasure to meet Foreign Minister Riyad al Malki to discuss our shared desire to strengthen it further.

During our productive talks I reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK’s clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem: it should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states.

I look forward to continuing good relations with Riyad al Malki and our Palestinian friends throughout 2018 and beyond.