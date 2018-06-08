Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during May 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that seven foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during May 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During May, there were four new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of four vessels remain under detention at the end of May.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN MAY 2018
Vessel Name: POAVOSA WISDOM
GT: 127025
IMO: 9515644
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: Well Ship Management and Marine Consultant Co
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: BV/NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and Place of Detention: 20th May 2018 at Avonmouth
Summary: Six deficiencies with six ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10111 – Charts
|Missing
|Yes
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Missing
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Expired
|Yes
This vessel was released on 24th May 2018
Vessel Name: ATLANTIC
GT: 2195
IMO: 8002731
Flag: St Kitts and Nevis (Black list)
Company: JMB Bjerrum & Jensen Aps
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and Place of Detention: 15th May 2018 at Shearness
Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with seventeen ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18314 – Provisions quantity
|Insufficient
|Yes
|18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value
|Not as required
|Yes
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Missing
|Yes
|01315 – Oil record book
|Incorrect
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Not as required
|Yes
|01199 – Other (certificates)
|Other
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Expired
|Yes
|05103 – Main installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|18201 – Fitness for duty – work and rest hours
|Not as required
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|Not according SEA
|Yes
|18326 - Laundry, Adequate Locker
|Not as required
|Yes
|18413 - Warning notices
|Missing
|No
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment
|Missing
|Yes
|07115 – Fire dampers
|Not as required
|Yes
|99101 - Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Expired
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018
Vessel Name: MIKHAIL DUDIN
GT: 2319
IMO: 9057329
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: JSC Aspol-Baltic Corporation
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DBS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DBS
Date and Place of Detention: 8th May 2018 at Ellesmere Port
Summary: Eight deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment
|Missing
|No
|03106 – Windows, sidescuttles and deadlights
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07108 - Ready availability of fire fighting equipment
|Missing
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|No
|18203 – Wages
|Missing
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|Missing information
|No
|18314 – Provisions quantity
|Missing
|No
|02103 – Stability/strength/loading information and instruments
|Documentation missing
|No
This vessel was released on 11th May 2018
Vessel Name: OCEAN SPIRIT
GT: 16041
IMO: 9086320
Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)
Company: Armador Gemi
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and Place of Detention: 6th May at Sunderland
Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with four ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|Other
|-
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|18425 - Access/structural features (ship)
|Not as required
|No
|07115 – Fire-dampers
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11112 - Launching arrangements for survival craft
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|10109 – Lights, shapes, sound-signals
|Inoperative
|No
|14499 – Other (MARPOL Annex IV)
|Other
|No
|05199 – Other (radiocommunication)
|Other
|No
|03102 – Freeboard marks
|Not properly marked
|No
|03104- Cargo & other hatchways
|Corroded
|Yes
|18321 – Heating, air conditioning and ventilation
|Inoperative
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not properly maintained
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|18425 – Access/structural features (ship)
|Damaged
|No
|02199 – Other (structural conditions)
|Other
|No
|02122 – Openings to cargo area, doors, scuttles
|Corroded
|No
|02115 – Bulkheads – operational damage
|Holed
|No
|18417 – Anchoring devices
|Not as required
|No
|18408 - Electrical
|Unsafe
|No
This vessel was released on 16th May 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: CELTICA HAV
GT: 1537
IMO: 8422022
Flag: Bahamas
Company: HAV Ship Management NorRus AS
Classification Society: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL
Date and Place of Detention: 4th April 2018 at Swansea
Summary: Three deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018
Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT
GT: 964.
IMO No: 7393169.
Flag: PANAMA (white list)
Company:
Classification Society: Expired
Recognised Organisation: Expired
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:
Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01108 – Loadline cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class)
|Expired
|Yes
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Missing
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Publications Nautical
|Not updated
|Yes
|11108 – Inflatable liferafts
|Expired
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance
|Missing
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018
