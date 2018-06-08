Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during May 2018

During May, there were four new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of four vessels remain under detention at the end of May.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN MAY 2018

Vessel Name: POAVOSA WISDOM

GT: 127025

IMO: 9515644

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: Well Ship Management and Marine Consultant Co

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: BV/NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and Place of Detention: 20th May 2018 at Avonmouth

Summary: Six deficiencies with six ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 10111 – Charts Missing Yes 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10116 – Nautical publications Missing Yes 10116 – Nautical publications Expired Yes

This vessel was released on 24th May 2018

Vessel Name: ATLANTIC

GT: 2195

IMO: 8002731

Flag: St Kitts and Nevis (Black list)

Company: JMB Bjerrum & Jensen Aps

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA

Date and Place of Detention: 15th May 2018 at Shearness

Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with seventeen ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18314 – Provisions quantity Insufficient Yes 18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value Not as required Yes 01123 – Continuous synopsis record Missing Yes 01315 – Oil record book Incorrect Yes 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Not as required Yes 01199 – Other (certificates) Other Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Expired Yes 05103 – Main installation Not as required Yes 18201 – Fitness for duty – work and rest hours Not as required Yes 18203 – Wages Not according SEA Yes 18326 - Laundry, Adequate Locker Not as required Yes 18413 - Warning notices Missing No 07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances Not properly maintained Yes 07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment Missing Yes 07115 – Fire dampers Not as required Yes 99101 - Other safety in general Other No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 10116 – Nautical publications Expired Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018

Vessel Name: MIKHAIL DUDIN

GT: 2319

IMO: 9057329

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: JSC Aspol-Baltic Corporation

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DBS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DBS

Date and Place of Detention: 8th May 2018 at Ellesmere Port

Summary: Eight deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 07108 – Ready availability of fire fighting equipment Missing No 03106 – Windows, sidescuttles and deadlights Not properly maintained No 07108 - Ready availability of fire fighting equipment Missing No 15150 – ISM Not as required No 18203 – Wages Missing Yes 18203 – Wages Missing information No 18314 – Provisions quantity Missing No 02103 – Stability/strength/loading information and instruments Documentation missing No

This vessel was released on 11th May 2018

Vessel Name: OCEAN SPIRIT

GT: 16041

IMO: 9086320

Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)

Company: Armador Gemi

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: N/A

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A

Date and Place of Detention: 6th May at Sunderland

Summary: Nineteen deficiencies with four ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention Other - No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 18425 - Access/structural features (ship) Not as required No 07115 – Fire-dampers Inoperative Yes 11112 - Launching arrangements for survival craft Not properly maintained Yes 10109 – Lights, shapes, sound-signals Inoperative No 14499 – Other (MARPOL Annex IV) Other No 05199 – Other (radiocommunication) Other No 03102 – Freeboard marks Not properly marked No 03104- Cargo & other hatchways Corroded Yes 18321 – Heating, air conditioning and ventilation Inoperative No 02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 18425 – Access/structural features (ship) Damaged No 02199 – Other (structural conditions) Other No 02122 – Openings to cargo area, doors, scuttles Corroded No 02115 – Bulkheads – operational damage Holed No 18417 – Anchoring devices Not as required No 18408 - Electrical Unsafe No

This vessel was released on 16th May 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: CELTICA HAV

GT: 1537

IMO: 8422022

Flag: Bahamas

Company: HAV Ship Management NorRus AS

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 4th April 2018 at Swansea

Summary: Three deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated No

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018

Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT

GT: 964.

IMO No: 7393169.

Flag: PANAMA (white list)

Company:

Classification Society: Expired

Recognised Organisation: Expired

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:

Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert Expired Yes 01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert Expired Yes 01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert Expired Yes 01108 – Loadline cert Expired Yes 01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert Expired Yes 01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class) Expired Yes 01201 – Certificates for master and officers Missing Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10116 – Publications Nautical Not updated Yes 11108 – Inflatable liferafts Expired Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation Not as required Yes 07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances Not as required Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance Missing Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st May 2018

