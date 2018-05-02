Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during April 2018

During April, there were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, four vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of April.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN APRIL 2018

Vessel Name: GHETTY BOTTIGLIERY

GT: 25063

IMO: 9232034

Flag: Italy

Company: Giuseppe Bottiglieri Shipping Company S.p.A.

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: FLAG

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: FLAG

Date and Place of Detention: 10th April at Portbury

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18305 – Hospital accommodation(Sickbay) Not as required No 14615 – Fuel change-over procedure Not as required No 04114 - Emergency source of power – Emergency generator Not as required No 09232 - Cleanliness of engine room Insufficient No 13103 – Gauges, thermometers, etc Inoperative No 13102 – Auxiliary engine Not as required No 07105 - Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No 18424 – Steam pipes, pressure pipes, wires (insulation) Not as required No 07106 - Fire detection and alarm system Inoperative No 11101 – Lifeboats Not properly maintained No 11102 – Lifeboat inventory Not as required No 06105 - Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No 04109 – Fire drills Lack of training Yes 06106 - Cargo transfer – Tankers Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 16th April 2018

Vessel Name: CELTICA HAV

GT: 1537

IMO: 8422022

Flag: Bahamas

Company: HAV Ship Management NorRus AS

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 4th April 2018 at Swansea

Summary: Three deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated No

This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: ANNA

GT: 39709

IMO: 9255593

Flag: Bahamas (White List)

Company: Adelfia Navigation SA

Classification Society: LR

Recognised Organisation: LR Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: LR

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: LR

Date and Place of Detention: 31st March at Immingham

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with two ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 11101 – Lifeboats Inoperative Yes 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Missing No 04109 – Fire drills Lack of control No 02105 - Steering gear Not as required No 04108 - Muster list Incomplete No 05105 – MF/HF Radio installation Not as required No 01331 – Collective bargaining agreement Missing No 11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition Not as required No 18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instruction to seafarers Missing No 11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft Not properly maintained No 18416 – Ropes and wires Damaged No 11116 – Distress flares Insufficient No 11103 – Stowage and provision of Lifeboats Not as required No

This vessel was released on 5th April 2018

Vessel Name: K DADAYLI

GT: 5751

IMO: 9513191

Flag: Panama (White List)

Company: Dadaylilar Denizcilik Nakliyat

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: PHRS Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: PHRS/BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: PHRS/BV

Date and Place of Detention: 26th March at Immingham

Summary: Twenty nine deficiencies with four ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01316 – Cargo Information Missing information No 07199 – Other (fire safety) Other Yes 09235 – Fitness for duty – work and rest hours Rest hours insufficient No 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Missing No 04108 – Muster list Incomplete No 10127 – Voyage or passenger plan Lack of information No 11131 – On board training and instructions Missing information No 11131 – On board training and instructions Lack of training No 11117 - Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition Not as required No 05104 – MF Radio installation Not as required No 07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety Not properly maintained No 18418 – Winches & capstans Inoperative No 03108 - Ventilators, air pipes, casing Not as required Yes 18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instruction to seafarers Missing No 03113 – Bulwarks and freeing ports Not as required No 11105 – Rescue boat inventory Not as required No 11104 - Rescue boats Missing equipment No 15150 - ISM Not as required Yes 01333 - Ship specific plans for the recovery of persons from water Incomplete No 11104 – Rescue boats Not properly maintained No 05116 – Operation/maintenance Not properly maintained No 06105 - Atmosphere testing instrument Missing No 03108 – Ventilators, air pipes, casings Not properly maintained Yes 04103 - Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches Inoperative No 07114 - Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc.) Machinery spaces Not as required No 07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not properly maintained No 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use No 07125 – Evaluation of crew performance (fire drills) Lack of familiarity No 07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No

This vessel was released on 3rd April 2018

Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT

GT: 964.

IMO No: 7393169.

Flag: PANAMA (white list)

Company:

Classification Society: Expired

Recognised Organisation: Expired

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:

Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert Expired Yes 01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert Expired Yes 01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert Expired Yes 01108 – Loadline cert Expired Yes 01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert Expired Yes 01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class) Expired Yes 01201 – Certificates for master and officers Missing Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10116 – Publications Nautical Not updated Yes 11108 – Inflatable liferafts Expired Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation Not as required Yes 07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances Not as required Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance Missing Yes

This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2018

Correction:

• The DEEPSEA WORKER, IMO 7905285 released on 29th March 2018: SMC certifying authority should have read Flag (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) not DNV GL. Please accept our apologies for the mistake.

