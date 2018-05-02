Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during April 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that six foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during April 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During April, there were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, four vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of April.
-
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
-
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
-
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
-
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
-
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN APRIL 2018
Vessel Name: GHETTY BOTTIGLIERY
GT: 25063
IMO: 9232034
Flag: Italy
Company: Giuseppe Bottiglieri Shipping Company S.p.A.
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: FLAG
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: FLAG
Date and Place of Detention: 10th April at Portbury
Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18305 – Hospital accommodation(Sickbay)
|Not as required
|No
|14615 – Fuel change-over procedure
|Not as required
|No
|04114 - Emergency source of power – Emergency generator
|Not as required
|No
|09232 - Cleanliness of engine room
|Insufficient
|No
|13103 – Gauges, thermometers, etc
|Inoperative
|No
|13102 – Auxiliary engine
|Not as required
|No
|07105 - Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|No
|18424 – Steam pipes, pressure pipes, wires (insulation)
|Not as required
|No
|07106 - Fire detection and alarm system
|Inoperative
|No
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11102 – Lifeboat inventory
|Not as required
|No
|06105 - Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|04109 – Fire drills
|Lack of training
|Yes
|06106 - Cargo transfer – Tankers
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 16th April 2018
Vessel Name: CELTICA HAV
GT: 1537
IMO: 8422022
Flag: Bahamas
Company: HAV Ship Management NorRus AS
Classification Society: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL
Date and Place of Detention: 4th April 2018 at Swansea
Summary: Three deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|No
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: ANNA
GT: 39709
IMO: 9255593
Flag: Bahamas (White List)
Company: Adelfia Navigation SA
Classification Society: LR
Recognised Organisation: LR Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: LR
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: LR
Date and Place of Detention: 31st March at Immingham
Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with two ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Missing
|No
|04109 – Fire drills
|Lack of control
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not as required
|No
|04108 - Muster list
|Incomplete
|No
|05105 – MF/HF Radio installation
|Not as required
|No
|01331 – Collective bargaining agreement
|Missing
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instruction to seafarers
|Missing
|No
|11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft
|Not properly maintained
|No
|18416 – Ropes and wires
|Damaged
|No
|11116 – Distress flares
|Insufficient
|No
|11103 – Stowage and provision of Lifeboats
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 5th April 2018
Vessel Name: K DADAYLI
GT: 5751
IMO: 9513191
Flag: Panama (White List)
Company: Dadaylilar Denizcilik Nakliyat
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: PHRS Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: PHRS/BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: PHRS/BV
Date and Place of Detention: 26th March at Immingham
Summary: Twenty nine deficiencies with four ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01316 – Cargo Information
|Missing information
|No
|07199 – Other (fire safety)
|Other
|Yes
|09235 – Fitness for duty – work and rest hours
|Rest hours insufficient
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Missing
|No
|04108 – Muster list
|Incomplete
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passenger plan
|Lack of information
|No
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Missing information
|No
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Lack of training
|No
|11117 - Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|05104 – MF Radio installation
|Not as required
|No
|07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety
|Not properly maintained
|No
|18418 – Winches & capstans
|Inoperative
|No
|03108 - Ventilators, air pipes, casing
|Not as required
|Yes
|18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instruction to seafarers
|Missing
|No
|03113 – Bulwarks and freeing ports
|Not as required
|No
|11105 – Rescue boat inventory
|Not as required
|No
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Missing equipment
|No
|15150 - ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|01333 - Ship specific plans for the recovery of persons from water
|Incomplete
|No
|11104 – Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|No
|05116 – Operation/maintenance
|Not properly maintained
|No
|06105 - Atmosphere testing instrument
|Missing
|No
|03108 – Ventilators, air pipes, casings
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|04103 - Emergency, lighting, batteries and switches
|Inoperative
|No
|07114 - Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation, etc.) Machinery spaces
|Not as required
|No
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|No
|07125 – Evaluation of crew performance (fire drills)
|Lack of familiarity
|No
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 3rd April 2018
Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT
GT: 964.
IMO No: 7393169.
Flag: PANAMA (white list)
Company:
Classification Society: Expired
Recognised Organisation: Expired
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:
Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01108 – Loadline cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class)
|Expired
|Yes
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Missing
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Publications Nautical
|Not updated
|Yes
|11108 – Inflatable liferafts
|Expired
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance
|Missing
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 30th April 2018
Correction:
• The DEEPSEA WORKER, IMO 7905285 released on 29th March 2018: SMC certifying authority should have read Flag (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) not DNV GL. Please accept our apologies for the mistake.
Notes to Editors
• The MCA is a partner in the Sea Vision UK campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the sea and maritime activities. Sea Vision promotes the importance and economic value of the sector and works to highlight the exciting range of activities and career opportunities available to young people within the UK growing maritime sector at www.seavision.org.uk
• Follow us on Twitter: @MCA_media
For further information please contact Maritime and Coastguard Agency Press Office, on: +44 (0) 2380 329 401 Press releases and further information about the agency is available here.