Policy paper

Access Consortium statement on COVID-19 vaccines evidence

The medicine regulators from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (Access Consortium) have discussed the regulatory evidence requirements for COVID-19 vaccine approvals and considerations for post-market pharmacovigilance.

Published 7 January 2021
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Details

This collective statement on COVID-19 vaccines builds on the Consortium’s May 2020 pledge to work together to counter the COVID-19 global pandemic. We have updated this pledge to include the newest member of the Consortium, the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Access Consortium regulators pledge support to tackle COVID-19

