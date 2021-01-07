Access Consortium statement on COVID-19 vaccines evidence
The medicine regulators from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (Access Consortium) have discussed the regulatory evidence requirements for COVID-19 vaccine approvals and considerations for post-market pharmacovigilance.
Documents
Details
This collective statement on COVID-19 vaccines builds on the Consortium’s May 2020 pledge to work together to counter the COVID-19 global pandemic. We have updated this pledge to include the newest member of the Consortium, the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
