Fishermen urged to be Brexit ready by registering with the IMO

Under European Commission (EC) contingency proposals to enable it to grant our fishing vessels access to European Union ( EU ) waters in certain circumstances after Brexit, UK boats will be required to be registered with the International Maritime Organization ( IMO ).

While future access to fish in EU and other coastal State waters in the event of a no deal scenario remains a matter for negotiation, UK fishermen who want to prepare for all EU exit scenarios should apply for an IMO number now.

IMO registration is free and all UK fishing vessels will have to submit their IMO number to the Single Issuing Authority being established by the Marine Management Organisation ( MMO ) - on behalf of the UK Fisheries Administrations - to manage licensing for commercial fishing in non- UK waters.

Download the IMO registration application form. Fishing vessel owners should complete the form and send it to ship.imo@ihs.com.

When fishermen have received their IMO number they should email it to UKSIA@marinemanagement.org.uk along with their Port Letter and Number (PLN) and Registry of Shipping and Seamen (RSS) number.