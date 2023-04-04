Findings of independent review of ICSs published

An independent review of integrated care systems (ICSs) has today published its final report

ICSs were introduced across England in 2022, bringing together the NHS, local government, and other partners together to improve the health and care of the people who live and work in their area

Chaired by former Health Secretary, Rt. Hon. Patricia Hewitt, the review considered how the oversight and governance of ICSs can best enable them to succeed

Integrated Care Systems bring together NHS, local government, social care providers, charities and other partners to deliver on four goals:

Improving outcomes in population health and healthcare

Tackling inequalities in outcomes, experience and access

Enhancing productivity and value for money

Helping the NHS support broader social and economic development

ICBs include representatives from local authorities, primary care and NHS Trusts and Foundation Trusts.

The Health and Social Care Secretary commissioned Rt. Hon. Patricia Hewitt to lead the independent review in November 2022, asking her to consider how the oversight and governance of these systems can best enable them to succeed.

The review covered ICSs in England and the NHS targets and priorities for which ICBs are accountable, including those set out in the government’s mandate to NHS England.

Drawing on the insights of leaders from across the NHS, local government, social care providers, the charitable and the voluntary and social enterprise sector the review looked at how best to empower local leaders to focus on improving outcomes for their populations.

Organisations representing patients as well as experts in academia and think tanks also fed into the call for evidence which received more than 400 responses.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

Integrated care systems are an important part of the government’s plan to deliver more joined up and effective health and care services and to cut waiting times for patients, one of the Prime Minister’s key priorities for 2023. Ministers will review recommendations of this report in due course.

Chair of the independent review of integrated care systems, Rt. Hon. Patricia Hewitt, said:

It was an enormous privilege to undertake this review, published today. Integrated Care Systems represent the best opportunity in a generation for the urgently needed transformation that we need in our health and care system. Everyone wants them to succeed. To fulfil their potential, however, we need not only to back our new structures, but also to change our culture. Everyone needs to change, and everyone needs to play their part. My recommendations are intended to help the health and care system make those changes – and I hope that ministers, NHS England and others will feel able to take them forward.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said:

Integrated care systems have the power to change the way the NHS provides care for people while working alongside local government to ensure people live healthier lives. We know health systems across the country are already taking significant action to do this and we are grateful to Patricia Hewitt for this important report – we will look in detail at the recommendations as we continue to support local areas to improve outcomes for patients.

