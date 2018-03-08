European business leaders' roundtable: 8 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon the Prime Minister hosted key business leaders from across the EU at Downing Street to discuss progress in the UK’s exit from the EU.

The Prime Minister opened the roundtable by welcoming the opportunity to discuss her vision for an ambitious future partnership with the EU following her speech at Mansion House last Friday.

Within this discussion she provided reassurance on the UK’s commitment to maintain high regulatory standards and to seek arrangements which will support industries across the EU and the UK.

The roundtable attendees also discussed the implementation period, with the Prime Minister reaffirming the commitment on both sides of the negotiation for the terms to be agreed at the upcoming March European Council, which the business leaders welcomed.

The meeting was also attended by Robin Walker, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, and John Glen, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury.