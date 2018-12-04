EU Exit Local Government Delivery Board: November update

On Wednesday (28 November 2018) the Communities Secretary chaired a meeting of the EU Exit Local Government Delivery Board.

The purpose of the Board is to provide a forum for national and local government representatives to discuss the preparedness of councils for the UK’s exit from the EU.

To this end, representatives from the Local Government Association, County Council Network, District Council Network, London Councils and the Core Cities met with ministers from MHCLG, DExEU, BEIS and the Cabinet Office.

Discussion focused on the preparedness of local authorities for Brexit, the rights of EU Citizens to stand and vote in the 2019 local elections and a range of policy issues relating to BEIS interests including market surveillance, procurement and state aid matters.