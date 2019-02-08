EU Exit Local Government Delivery Board: January 2019 update

On 24 January 2019, the EU Exit Local Government Delivery Board met for the fourth time. The Board provides an opportunity for national and local government leaders to discuss and address issues and opportunities arising from Brexit that impact on local government.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP chaired the meeting which was attended by local government representatives, senior officials from the cross-Whitehall Border Delivery Group and ministers from DExEU , DHSC , DfT and the Home Office.

Representatives from the Local Government Association, County Councils Network, District Councils Network, London Councils, Core Cities and the Key Cities Group received departmental updates in relation to the UK Settlement Scheme, preparations in relation to the border and transport infrastructure and adult social care.