Environment Secretary tours Cornish mass vaccination centre

Environment Secretary George Eustice has experienced first-hand the outstanding work undertaken at one of Cornwall’s vaccination centres during a virtual visit to the centre at Stithians showground.

The Secretary of State took a virtual tour of the vaccination hub yesterday (Friday 12th February) as the Government remains on track to offer a vaccine to everyone in the UK in the first four priority groups by 15 February.

Mr Eustice met chief pharmacist Iain Davidson who briefed him on Cornwall’s vaccine roll out. He was also joined by Cornwall-based celebrity chef Rick Stein, who recently got the jab himself, to thank the NHS heroes spearheading this cross-country effort.

As of 11th February, first doses have been delivered in to 127,802 arms in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, with locals Geoff Penhaligon and Rosemary Southwood also joining the tour – after both receiving their own jabs as part of the ongoing vaccine roll out.

Over 13 million people have now received their first vaccine dose, and through our world-leading vaccines delivery plan we remain on track to offer a first dose to everyone in the first four priority groups by Monday (15th February).

All those eligible for a vaccination are urged to take them up to make sure that they are able to get the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

The vaccination site at Stithians Showground is playing a vital part in the rollout of the vaccine across Cornwall. It was a pleasure to virtually meet some of the local NHS staff and volunteers who have been working so hard to get the vaccine to priority groups across from across the county. Our priority is to protect the NHS and save lives, and I would urge anyone who is eligible for a jab to book an appointment and join the national effort to help us halt the spread of this virus.

Cornish local and celebrity chef Rick Stein said:

I can report a completely positive experience having my COVID-19 vaccination last week, made all the more memorable because half a dozen of my closest friends of the same age as me where there at the same time, the first social experience I’ve had for weeks. I think the NHS have been amazing throughout this awful pandemic.

Iain Davidson, chief pharmacist for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

Vaccinating people is our way out of this pandemic, and we’re making great strides in our vaccination programme to protect the most vulnerable people in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly against COVID-19. Everyone across health and care is committed to the rollout programme and is working very hard to offer the vaccines to the most vulnerable by the middle of February, and I would like to thank them for their tireless support. Up until 4 February, our incredible team of GPs, practice nurses, pharmacists and clinicians have vaccinated more than 103,000 people – including our frontline health and social care staff. I would encourage anyone who’s aged 70 and older, extremely clinically vulnerable, or one of our frontline health and care staff who isn’t yet booked in for a Covid vaccination to call 119 or visit nhs.uk to book their appointment – don’t wait for your letter, just pick up the phone, or book online now.

People aged 70 and over in England should contact the NHS to arrange their jab through the online national booking service. If they cannot get online, they can also call 119 or contact their local GP practice.