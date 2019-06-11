End to Metro Bank "no DSS" mortgages

Thousands of families could benefit from changes to mortgage rules announced by Metro Bank today which currently prevent landlords renting to tenants on housing support, following a roundtable at Downing Street led by Housing Minister Heather Wheeler MP.

Today’s announcement (11 June 2019) is the latest pledge from industry to end potentially discriminatory practices which deny good quality accommodation to those on benefits – such as ‘No DSS’ adverts – and follows similar moves in recent weeks from big names such as Rightmove and Zoopla.

As part of the government’s work against the stigma experienced by tenants on benefits, Minister for Housing and Homelessness Heather Wheeler MP met with leading industry bodies and companies at Downing Street today to work on a solution.

Whilst the vast majority of the private rental sector provide a fair and professional service, the government has been clear that ‘No DSS’ has no place in a modern housing market and is determined to introduce a blanket ban on this practice.

Leading companies in the industry, including Rightmove and Zoopla joined Metro Bank and government at the event, coming together to improve access to the private rented sector.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness Heather Wheeler MP said:

Regardless of financial circumstances, everyone should have the same opportunity when looking for a home and I have been determined to end the discrimination those on benefits face. Today’s meeting was yet another step forward; marking an important shift in making the private rented sector fairer for all – and I am thrilled that Metro Bank have decided to join us in ending the stigma surrounding tenants on housing benefit. I am grateful to those companies for taking the time to discuss this issue, and look forward to us continuing to work together.

Minister for Family Support, Housing and Child Maintenance, Will Quince said: