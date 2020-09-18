Emergency support instrument update

This will fund some of the costs associated with the transporting of equipment and items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the UK from overseas.

The successful bid for this grant ensures the UK continues to benefit from its own contributions to the EU under the Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU mobility package is part of the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI). The ESI has an overall budget of €2.7 billion and was activated in April 2020.

We continue to explore every opportunity for international cooperation to tackle the virus and save lives.

Further information

The UK’s successful bid was £31,024,734 (€34,047,679).

Read more the European Commission website.