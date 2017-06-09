News story
Election 2017: Prime Minister and ministerial appointments
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced some of her Cabinet positions following the general election 2017.
The following Cabinet posts have been confirmed:
- The Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP continues as Chancellor of the Exchequer
- The Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP continues as Secretary of State for the Home Department
- The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP continues as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
- The Rt Hon David Davis MP continues as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union
- The Rt Hon Sir Michael Fallon KCB MP continues as Secretary of State for Defence
Further appointments will be added to this list as they are announced.