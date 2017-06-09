Election 2017: Prime Minister and ministerial appointments

The following Cabinet posts have been confirmed:

The Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP continues as Chancellor of the Exchequer

The Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP continues as Secretary of State for the Home Department

The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP continues as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

The Rt Hon David Davis MP continues as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

The Rt Hon Sir Michael Fallon KCB MP continues as Secretary of State for Defence

Further appointments will be added to this list as they are announced.