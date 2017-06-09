  1. Home

News story

Election 2017: Prime Minister and ministerial appointments

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, HM Treasury, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, Department for Exiting the European Union, and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP
Published:
9 June 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced some of her Cabinet positions following the general election 2017.

placeholder

The following Cabinet posts have been confirmed:

  • The Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP continues as Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • The Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP continues as Secretary of State for the Home Department
  • The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP continues as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
  • The Rt Hon David Davis MP continues as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union
  • The Rt Hon Sir Michael Fallon KCB MP continues as Secretary of State for Defence

Further appointments will be added to this list as they are announced.

Share this page

Document information

Published: 9 June 2017

From: Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street Foreign & Commonwealth Office HM Treasury Home Office Ministry of Defence Department for Exiting the European Union The Rt Hon Theresa May MP