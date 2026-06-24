E5 Leaders’ Statement: 24 June 2026

Against the backdrop of the current threats and challenges to the security environment, leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and United Kingdom met today in Berlin. The Secretary General of NATO joined the meeting from Washington.

Leaders affirmed their unwavering commitment to Euro-Atlantic security and the transatlantic bond, recognising the vital role the US continues to play in the Alliance. They agreed to collectively work towards a successful NATO summit in Ankara hosted by President Erdogan on 7-8 July 2026.

They expressed their strong determination to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO and to pursue their respective defence industrial endeavors in the closest possible cooperation.

Leaders decided to move forward in five specific areas: