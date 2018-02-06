DVLA warns customers to stay safe online

Scam emails, text messages and phone calls

We don’t send emails or text messages that ask you to confirm your personal details or payment information. If you get anything like this, don’t open any links and delete the email or text immediately.

Similarly, if you get a call from someone claiming to be from DVLA who asks you for personal details or payment information, this isn’t us - so end the call immediately.

Misleading websites

Beware of misleading third party websites passing themselves off as DVLA. These sites might, for example, offer to help you apply for a driving licence, tax your car or connect you to our contact centre. These sites will often charge additional fees for services that you can get for free or at a lower cost on GOV.UK.

To try and pass themselves off as genuine, these sites might include ‘DVLA’ in their web address (URL). They might also design their site to appear as if it’s DVLA - for example, using DVLA’s old ‘green triangle’ logo, which we no longer use.

Don’t be fooled by these sites - even if they appear at the top of search engine results. Always double check you’re using GOV.UK.

Top tips to protect yourself and others

Only use GOV.UK so you can be sure that you’re dealing directly with DVLA.

Never share images on social media that contain personal information, such as your driving licence and vehicle documents.

Report online scams to Action Fraud.

Report misleading adverts to search engines.

Keep up to date with internet safety - read more about online scams and phishing, and how to stay safe online.