Avoid and report internet scams and phishing

Report misleading websites, emails, phone numbers, phone calls or text messages you think may be suspicious.

Do not give out private information (such as bank details or passwords), reply to text messages, download attachments or click on any links in emails if you’re not sure they’re genuine.

This guide is also available in Welsh (Cymraeg).

Emails

Forward suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk.

The National Cyber Security Centre ( NCSC ) will investigate it.

Text messages

Forward suspicious text messages to 7726 - it’s free.

This will report the message to your mobile phone provider.

Adverts

Report scam or misleading adverts to the Advertising Standards Authority. You can report adverts found online, including in search engines, websites or on social media.

You can also:

report scam or misleading adverts to Google if you found them in Google search results

report to Bing if you found them in Bing search results

If you think you’ve been a victim of an online scam or fraud

Contact Action Fraud if you think you’ve lost money or been hacked because of an online scam or fraud and you’re in England or Wales. You can:

report online - either sign up for an account or continue as a ‘guest’

call 0300 123 2040

If you’re in Scotland and you’ve lost money because of an online scam or fraud, report the crime to Police Scotland.

Avoid websites, emails and phone numbers that imitate government services

Some websites, emails or phone numbers look like they’re part of an official government service when they’re not, or claim to help more than they actually do. Some make you pay for things that would be free or cheaper if you used the official government service.