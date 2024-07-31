DTEP funding propels two additional small businesses

The small businesses selected are Ethicronics and Silicon Microgravity

Both SMEs will work with larger company sponsors that already have experience of working with defence to develop innovative new solutions

The Defence Technology Exploitation Programme (DTEP) boosts defence innovation while supporting the technology supply chain.

Two innovative SMEs have received funding through the Defence Technology Exploitation Porgramme (DTEP). The companies, Ethicronics and Silicon Microgravity will each receive a government grant, worth 50 per cent of the project value. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will partner with a higher-tier supplier with the aim of developing innovative new solutions that meet UK defence challenges and increase capability in the UK defence supply chain.

DTEP, which seeks to improve the competitiveness of the UK Defence supply chain, is sponsored by the MOD’s Directorate of Industrial Strategy, Prosperity and Exports (DISPE) and delivered through the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), Innovate UK, and ADS.

A crucial aspect of DTEP involves collaboration between an SME supplier and a more experienced higher-tier partner in the defence sector. The higher-tier partner sponsoring the initiative will dedicate time, effort, and resources to engage with SMEs in these joint innovation endeavours.

Anita Friend, Head of DASA, said:

“We are pleased to announce the allocation of DTEP funding for these two SMEs. These innovative organisations, in collaboration with their higher-tier DTEP partners, are poised to make significant contributions to the UK’s defence supply chain and help ensure the continued success of future defence and security.”

Congratulations to the DTEP winners

Ethicronics: Stamping out counterfeits

Ethicronics aims to develop an innovation that addresses the critical challenge of assurance, hardware integrity and authenticity to tackle issues such as counterfeit and compromised electronics. Together with higher-tier partner Thales, they will collaborate to develop a software solution that utilises innovative, unforgeable stamps that certify and authenticate hardware components.

Dr Franck Courbon, CEO of Ethicronics, said:

Being selected for the DASA DTEP program is a significant achievement for Ethicronics, marking a pivotal moment in our journey towards revolutionizing electronics hardware assurance for Defence but also Security, Aerospace, Automotive, Finance, Critical Infrastructures and Consumer Electronics supply chains as a dual-use solution. This collaboration enables to develop our innovative solution further, attract additional funding, establish a strong relationship with a world leader in digital security and creates a framework to bring on-board additional partners in the electronics eco-system. The DTEP program provides a clear path for integration and enables us to hire key secure software engineers while working with DASA strengthens our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and impactful software solutions for electronics in our country and beyond.

Silicon Microgravity: Inertial navigation

Silicon Microgravity develops MEMS gravitational and motion sensors and has a track record for developing highly accurate, portable systems for a range of uses. They are teaming up with higher-tier partner Collins Aerospace to deliver a small, lightweight, low power MEMS accelerometer with navigation grade performance and capable of handling accelerations of up to 100g – the first of its kind on the market.

Francis Neill, CEO of Silicon Microgravity, said:

The DASA DTEP grant funding and our partnership with Collins Aerospace will enable SMG to commercialise our innovative, market leading, MEMS accelerometer. The modern world has become very dependent on GNSS in our everyday lives but conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated how GNSS can be denied by jamming or spoofing. Inertial Navigation using accelerometers and gyroscopes provides an alternative, unjammable, navigation solution. SMG’s high accuracy, Navigation Grade, MEMS accelerometers will provide both globally leading and UK sovereign capability in this critical area in both defence and civilian applications.

DTEP’s funding for Ethicronics and Silicon Microgravity highlights the MOD’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening the UK defence supply chain through strategic SME partnerships.

