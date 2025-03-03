Dr Penelope Dash confirmed as new chair of NHS England 

Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has today confirmed Dr Penny Dash will be the new chair of NHS England.

Dr Dash is currently the Chair of the NHS North West London Integrated Care Board and is leading a major review into the regulation of health and social care quality in England. Her interim report, published last year, shone a light on the scale of the failure at the Care Quality Commission, and sparked the appointment of new leadership to turn around the health and care regulator.

A former NHS doctor, senior partner at McKinsey and Company working on healthcare globally, and Head of Strategy at the Department of Health and Social Care, Dr Dash has a wealth of experience in the public, private and government sectors.

As chair of NHS England, she will be drawing on her vast knowledge in these fields to focus on rebuilding the NHS as part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan.

She was selected following an open public appointment process to appoint a successor to Richard Meddings, who is due to step down next month.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

I am delighted to confirm Dr Penny Dash as the new chair of NHS England. She is a radical reformer, with the skills and experience we need to help fix our broken NHS and make it fit for the future. I look forward to working with her as we continue to tackle the waiting list backlog, unleash innovation in health services, and support our healthcare staff to deliver the timely care patients deserve. I would also like to thank Richard Meddings for his dedicated service, helping to guide the NHS through the aftermath of the pandemic.

Dr Penny Dash said:

I am honoured to have been appointed the new chair of NHS England. I am excited to start working with my NHS colleagues and the government to accelerate the process of renewal and rebuilding to make sure the NHS continues to serve the needs of its communities and its staff. The 10 Year Health Plan is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the NHS to take on the challenges of the future and I look forward to playing my part.

Dr Dash was confirmed as the government’s preferred candidate in February. The Secretary of State took the final decision following a hearing with the Health and Social Care Committee on 26 February 2025.

This appointment is a 4-year term and begins 1 April 2025.

More information about Dr Dash’s appointment is on the DHSC public appointments: 2024 to 2025 page.