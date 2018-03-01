Downing Street hosts St David’s Day reception to celebrate Wales’ national day

The Welsh flag will be flying proudly above Downing Street today when Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes guests from Welsh business, tourism, sport and media to a reception to celebrate St David’s Day (1 March).

The very best in Welsh food and drink suppliers will showcase their products at the event including Welsh whisky from Penderyn, wine from Glyndwr Vinyard and Welsh produce from Cwm Farm Charcuterie.

There will also be performances from the London based Welsh choir Cor y Boro, and harpist Rhys Ward-Haugh.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Today’s reception is all about celebrating everything that Wales has to offer to the world – and there is indeed much to celebrate. We are a proud nation – and a special part of the United Kingdom. And we are home to some of the greatest talent and industry in the world. We have Welsh entrepreneurs, inventors and creative people leaving an indelible mark all around the globe, each overseeing Wales’ tremendous renaissance in sport, cuisine, arts and business. I’m delighted to join the Prime Minister in welcoming Wales to Downing Street today, and extend my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating St David’s Day around the world.

