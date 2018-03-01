PM's St David's Day Reception address: 1 March

Good afternoon everyone and croeso i Stryd Downing.

It’s a pleasure to have you all here to celebrate Wales’ national day alongside Welsh people from every walk of life and every part of the country.

We have great figures from the worlds of business, culture and sport.

And I’d like to echo the comments made by Alun about the great effort so many of you made to get here today, despite the weather.

And I hope you’ve all had a chance to try out some of the wonderful Welsh produce on display.

Today is a great showcase for a great part of the United Kingdom, a part of the world that is no longer Europe’s best-kept secret.

Every year millions of people are seeing for themselves just how much Wales has to offer.

That includes myself and my husband, who are regular visitors to Snowdonia, we love to go walking there.

And while the world is coming to Wales, Wales is also reaching out to the world.

Many of the companies represented here tonight are exporting across Europe and around the globe.

But also in sport, the whole world saw the amazing medal-winning performance by Wrexham’s Laura Dais in the Winter Olympics.

And next month well over a hundred Welsh men and women will be heading to Australia for the Commonwealth Games.

They will include Anna Hursey, who is lighting up the world of table tennis despite being just 11 years old.

Anna and her teammates will be proud to be competing under the red dragon – just as I’m proud to see it flying over Downing Street today.

I’m proud because it is a reminder that Wales makes the UK the country it is.

And we wouldn’t be the same without it.

The nations of the UK each have their own unique characters, cultures and needs.

But when we come together as one, we are all the better for it.

As my colleague David Lidington said in Broughton earlier this week, when we are united at home we are stronger abroad.

That’s why I’m working with Alun to help Wales be all it can be, to help Welsh businesses and people reach their full potential.

And that does include abolishing the Severn Crossing Tolls, investing over £600 million in City Deals for Cardiff and Swansea and committing to a growth deal for the north.

This is a government that is working hard for everyone in every part of Wales, from Haverfordwest to Holyhead.

It’s an exciting time for Wales, there’s much to look forward to, many opportunities on the horizon.

So, tomorrow let’s get out there and make sure the world knows all about Wales and what it has to offer.

But tonight, let’s celebrate the very best of Welsh life – and of course the very best of Welsh food and drink!

Enjoy the rest of the reception, and Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus.