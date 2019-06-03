Digital technology for adult social care: apply for funding

Adult social care plays a major part in keeping older people and vulnerable adults living in the community and out of hospital for longer. However, demand is increasing and resources are under pressure. In order to ensure help reaches those that need it the most, we need to find ways to target support.

This competition aims to use technology to make adult social care provision more effective and efficient, and reduce demand on social care services.

This is a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition, with funding provided by the GovTech Catalyst for Torfaen County borough council.

Prioritising resources for better care

This competition is looking for proposals for technology that can track data in real-time and use it to inform how resources are deployed and prioritised to the best effect. This could include:

using technology to improve the point of entry into adult social care

creating more dynamic and flexible care systems that respond to changing needs

making better use of evidence to inform commissioning both now and in the future

A 2 phase programme

The programme will be delivered over 2 phases. This is phase 1 and only successful applicants from phase 1 will be able to apply to take part in phase 2.

Phase 1: technical feasibility

In the first phase, research and development contracts will be awarded to demonstrate technical feasibility of the proposed solution.

a total of £250,000 is allocated to phase 1 of the competition

projects should last up to 3 months

total individual project costs can be up to £50,000, including VAT

we expect to fund up to 5 projects

Phase 2: prototype development and evaluation

In the second phase, 2 research and development contracts will be awarded to successful phase 1 applicants, in order to prototype and field test proposals. Up to £500,000, including VAT, will be allocated to each contract.

Competition information