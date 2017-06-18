Defence Secretary welcomes new Canadian Defence Policy

The Second Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry today (18 June) took over the Queen’s Guard at Buckingham Palace for the first time in history.

The role will involve 85 soldiers from the unit, as well as musicians from the Royal Canadian Artillery band, who are based at Garrison Edmonton, Alberta. The Canadian troops will be instantly recognisable by the distinctive French Grey colour on the collar and cuff - known as regimental facings - of their full dress scarlet tunic.

In another demonstration of the UK and Canada’s strong Defence relationship, Sir Michael has given his backing to Canada’s new Defence Policy.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: