Cyclists in Buckinghamshire set to benefit from new cycleway

Cyclists and pedestrians are set to benefit from a new traffic-free route, connecting Aylesbury Station and the National Trust’s Waddesdon Manor.

The Greenway Trail, funded by the Department for Transport, will allow cyclists and walkers to travel across beautiful countryside in a safe and vehicle-free environment.

This £1 million investment given to Buckinghamshire County Council - provided through the department’s ‘Cycling and walking investment strategy’ - will add to the hundreds of miles of cycle paths across England already paid for through the strategy.

Cycling and walking minister Jesse Norman said:

This kind of initiative is exactly why we launched our £1.2 billion cycling and walking investment strategy last year - a safe and easy way to get people on their bikes. And why wouldn’t they - this stunning route intersects the rich Buckinghamshire countryside and lands at the historical Waddesdon Manor.

Cycling is becoming a popular activity for people of all ages — the last cycling statistics from the national travel survey show that number of cycling trips is currently 17 per person, per year.

The government’s ‘Cycling and walking investment strategy’ outlines the government’s ambition to make cycling and walking a natural choice for shorter journeys, or as part of longer journeys by 2040.

This project is the first one of its kind run by the cycle-rail working group as part of station ‘community links pilot project’.