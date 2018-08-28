Crowdsourcing new exam questions: apply for funding

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has £150,000 for organisations that use crowdsourcing to expand existing sources of exam questions, reduce costs and improve quality.

The competition will be run through the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), which helps public sector bodies connect with innovative businesses to solve specific challenges.

An expanded bank of quality questions

As Northern Ireland’s leading awarding body, the CCEA offers a range of qualifications including GCSEs, A and AS levels, entry-level qualifications and vocational qualifications.

Traditionally, exam questions have been set by teachers working in their own schools or as part of assessment teams. Now, the CCEA wants to develop a new set of reliable and verifiable questions through crowdsourcing.

The aim is to expand the question banks available to schools and colleges, and keep costs under control without compromising on quality.

Testing the feasibility and demonstrating a prototype

This competition is looking for projects that can demonstrate how crowdsourcing could attract a broader base of high-quality questions.

The competition will be run in 2 phases. The first phase will ask applicants to demonstrate the technical feasibility and commercial viability of their idea.

Projects that are successful in this first phase will be invited to apply into a second phase to develop and evaluate their prototypes.

Competition information