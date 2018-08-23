Crack your business productivity puzzle: new funding available

Innovate UK is making up to £3 million available to help make businesses more productive and solve the problems that are holding back their growth.

The fund will allow businesses to work with some of the country’s leading analysts and measurement experts to help improve their productivity and competitiveness.

Analysis for innovators

The funding is provided by Innovate UK, the National Physical Laboratory, the National Measurement Laboratory, the National Engineering Laboratory and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

It comes through the analysis for innovators programme, which aims to help individual companies solve tricky and sometimes long-running technical problems that can affect how well their products, processes or services function.

In 2017, 96% of UK businesses employed fewer than 10 staff. We know that many lack the skills for effective analysis and measurement. This programme aims to address that. By awarding access to expertise and the facilities of the laboratories and STFC, it allows businesses to optimise processes or improve their specifications to unlock new markets.

Grant holders from previous competition rounds have reported benefits including:

increased productivity

increased sales

accelerated time to market

development of exploitable intellectual property

Businesses must outline the problem they face

At this stage, we are looking for expressions of interests from businesses with a particular analysis or measurement problem.

If successful, businesses will be invited to meet with measurement experts and work with them to develop projects for grant funding in a second stage. These projects should have clear benefits in solving the problem and lead to improved productivity or competitiveness.

We will consider problems that:

are related to the measurement or analysis of some quantities or properties of an existing process, product or service

are not solvable by simple ‘off the shelf’ methods or techniques

A business can apply up to 3 times in this competition. Each application must focus on a different problem.

Competition information