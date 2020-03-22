News story

COVID-19 essential travel guidance

Guidance and advice to avoid non-essential travel in the UK.

Published 22 March 2020
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, Department for Transport, Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland, and Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Coronavirus graphic

Following on from the government’s guidance on social distancing in relation to COVID-19, people should avoid travelling unless it is essential.

Who this guidance is for

This guidance is for people planning to visit second homes or holiday premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays. People should remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.

Read further travel guidance for British citizens travelling abroad and foreign travel advice for each country.

