Coronavirus (COVID-19): Additional testing to be deployed in Ealing
Additional testing and sequencing will be made available in Ealing to control and suppress the potential spread of a COVID-19 variant.
Working in partnership with the London Borough of Ealing, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed within the borough, where a small number of additional cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa have been found.
The increased testing, in combination with the current lockdown rules and following Hands Face Space advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help increase our understanding of COVID-19 variants and their spread.
People living in Ealing are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered.
People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone to get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent home.
Those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.
Background information
- Surge testing in response to the case in W7 has now been completed.
- Further additional testing and sequencing is being extended in response to a small number of additional confirmed cases of the variant first identified in South Africa, which are not believed to be linked to international travel. Cases have been identified in Acton, Greenford, Southall and West Ealing.
- Symptomatic testing will still be PCR testing.
- Asymptomatic testing will use lateral flow devices (LFD). Any positive LFD tests will require secondary testing via PCR so these cases can have genomic sequencing.