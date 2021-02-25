Coronavirus (COVID-19): Additional testing to be deployed in Ealing

Working in partnership with the London Borough of Ealing, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed within the borough, where a small number of additional cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa have been found.

The increased testing, in combination with the current lockdown rules and following Hands Face Space advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help increase our understanding of COVID-19 variants and their spread.

People living in Ealing are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered.

People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone to get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent home.

Those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.

Background information