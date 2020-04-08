Coronavirus: £1million Defence innovation funding

A £1million fund to fast-track innovation to aid the Armed Forces in the fight against Coronavirus is today launched by the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA).

The call is open to any idea or novel approach that could boost the Ministry of Defence’s capabilities and work as part of the national effort against Coronavirus or similar future threats.

Director of Defence Innovation Clare Cameron said:

Innovators and industry have stepped-up to the plate with a remarkable response to the Coronavirus outbreak. This investment will unleash the power of innovation to rapidly help us in the national effort against Coronavirus. Coronavirus is not just a health emergency, but also one that affects many other aspects of the way we live. That is why £1m has been allocated to launch this rapid response call today seeking the very best ideas from innovators.

Head of DASA Anita Friend said:

This is a broad call for innovation, meaning we are open to any idea from anybody to solve or tackle any challenge. If you think you have a great idea that can help us in these unprecedented times, then we want to hear from you.

The funding is a new strand of DASA’s Open Call for innovation. The Coronavirus strand will initially be open for one week from today – closing midday on 15 April – for rapid assessment of the first wave of proposals.

DASA will continue to accept proposals after 15 April for consideration.

More information about this call and how to submit a proposal can be found here.

The initiative is being run by DASA with support from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

Earlier this month, DASA launched a call for rapid sanitising technology to speed up the time it takes to clean ambulances in conjunction with the Welsh Government – attracting more than 200 proposals in just one week.

Successful proposals are expected to be chosen this week with trials and assessments starting soon after.