Defence diversity and inclusion strategy 2018 to 2030: A force for inclusion

Defence is increasingly challenging itself to become a more diverse and inclusive organisation. It recognises that recruitment and inclusion of individuals with diverse skills, perspectives and backgrounds will bring real strength to the organisation, the wider Civil Service and to society.

The renewed 2018 to 2030 strategy is focussed on the delivery of a set of strategic goals and objectives that clearly set out what sort of organisation we want to be in the future: inclusive; appropriately representative of UK society; and a force for inclusion in wider society.

These goals and objectives will be delivered through four priority areas of activity:

mainstreaming diversity and inclusion in the defence operating model

mainstreaming diversity and inclusion in defence culture and behaviours

diversity and inclusion policies and guidance

outreach

(The underpinning objectives and commitments set the department’s level of ambition in achieving improvements in a range of areas including; in recording diversity data, reducing gaps in engagement and performance management scores for various groups with protected characteristics, increasing the recruitment and retention of various underrepresented groups and improving Ministry of Defence’s and armed forces ‘favourability’ scores.)