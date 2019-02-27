Joint statement from the Veterinary Medicines Directorate and National Office of Animal Health

The majority of veterinary medicines used in the UK (and ingredients and components to make them) are either produced in or enter via the EU. The government is working with animal health companies who have been carrying out extensive contingency planning for all EU Exit scenarios, including no deal. These plans cover all aspects of their supply chains, from regulatory compliance and stocking levels to logistics and customs. They also include, as appropriate, increasing stocks of products in the UK, changing supply routes, transferring marketing authorisations and other regulatory processes.

To reduce any risk to medicines availability in the UK, detailed planning is ongoing to ensure that supply chain measures are appropriate to address the sector’s complex needs and priorities.

Much work has been done by companies with the objective of ensuring fair and appropriate distribution of this inventory to avoid disruption. Supply is expected to cope with a normalised ordering pattern with adequate forward planning and communication with suppliers. With this planning in place, we are confident that we have made every effort to ensure continuity of supply of veterinary medicines in the UK.