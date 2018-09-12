Consultation announced to improve learning disabilities staff training

The Department of Health and Social Care will seek views on its plans to expand awareness training for health and care staff who work with people with learning disabilities.

The proposed training could cover:

relevant legislation

making adjustments to the way care is provided

how to provide care that helps people reach their full potential

The consultation will ask for views from people who have experience of learning disabilities, NHS and social care providers and the general public.

The government announced the consultation as part of a series of measures in response to a report from the first national mortality review of learning disability published in May 2018, known as the Learning Disabilities Mortality Review (LeDeR) Programme.

The measures recognise a need for better awareness among health and care staff about making reasonable adjustments to the way that care or information is provided to people with learning disabilities.

Other measures announced include:

sharing the learning from the named social worker pilot, which explored one-to-one support for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs

plans for a long-term study of the impact of integrated community support for people with learning disabilities

testing and developing a quality-of-life standard for people with learning disabilities that can be used to measure the effectiveness of support

