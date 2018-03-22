News story
Constant Friend report and flyer published
Fatal man overboard while boarding a fishing vessel in Kilkeel Harbour, Scotland.
MAIB’s report on the fatal man overboard from the stern trawler Constant Friend is now published. A crewman fell into the water at Kilkeel Harbour while attempting to board via another vessel on 23 September 2017.
The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.
A safety flyer to the fishing vessel industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.
