Constant Friend report and flyer published

MAIB’s report on the fatal man overboard from the stern trawler Constant Friend is now published. A crewman fell into the water at Kilkeel Harbour while attempting to board via another vessel on 23 September 2017.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing vessel industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.