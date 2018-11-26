Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) panel appointments

His role will include chairing groups of CMA panel members making decisions on Phase 2 merger inquiries, market investigations and regulatory appeals, as well as taking part in Case Decision Groups in Competition Act cases.

Panel members bring their experience of competition, economics, regulation, business, public policy and consumer law to the CMA ’s decision-taking.

Kip will take up his role from Monday 26 November.

He brings with him a wealth of experience from the business world. Between 2003 and 2007, he was a board member of Ofcom where he held a variety of responsibilities, including chairing the European Regulators Group. Kip was a founder of Communications Chambers and until recently was a Senior Adviser for EE and BT.

Before joining Ofcom, he was founder and Managing Director of Spectrum Strategy Consultants (Spectrum). Spectrum provided strategy consulting services to telecoms and media companies, from offices in London, Singapore, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.

Kip has recently been appointed a non-executive director of the Wireless Infrastructure Group, and was previously the Chairman of the Radiocentre and of South West Screen (which he amalgamated with Creative England in January 2012). He was appointed ‘Independent Spectrum Broker’ by the UK government in February 2009.