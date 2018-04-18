Companies House awarded Gold in Mind's Workplace Wellbeing Index

This year’s Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index Awards were held in London on 17 April 2018, celebrating the 75 organisations who achieved Gold, Silver or Bronze awards for promoting positive mental health.

We’re proud to announce that we’ve been awarded the Gold - Achieving Excellence standard for 2017 to 2018.

The Gold award from Mind is given to employers who have successfully embedded mental health into their policies and practices, demonstrating a long-term and in-depth commitment to staff and mental health.

Our participation in Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index means we’re contributing towards cutting edge research on workplace wellbeing. By taking part, we’re a trailblazer in our sector and part of a movement for change in workplace mental health.

We want to thank our staff who have helped to promote and support positive mental health in our workplace.

More information can be found on the Mind website.