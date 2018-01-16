Commercial ideas in cyber security: apply for academic funding

Innovate UK, in partnership with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has up to £500,000 for ideas in cyber security coming out of academic institutions.

Priorities for the next 5 years

The UK government set out its priorities for the next 5 years in the 2016 National Cyber Security Strategy.

It has 3 aims:

develop our cyberspace

deter adversaries

develop capabilities

This funding is part of the cyber security academic startup programme. This aims to increase the amount of academic research being commercialised.

Protecting information systems

The competition is seeking ideas to protect information systems, data and services from unauthorised access or accidental harm.

There must be a clear intention to commercialise the idea, and that must have the support of the relevant academic institution.

Successful applicants will take part in a 6-week programme and be expected to attend 4 or 5 days of events during February and March. Industry experts will support the programme.

Competition information