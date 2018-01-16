News story
Commercial ideas in cyber security: apply for academic funding
Academics can apply for a share of up to £500,000 in grants to support innovative ideas in cyber security that have potential for commercialisation.
Innovate UK, in partnership with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has up to £500,000 for ideas in cyber security coming out of academic institutions.
Priorities for the next 5 years
The UK government set out its priorities for the next 5 years in the 2016 National Cyber Security Strategy.
It has 3 aims:
- develop our cyberspace
- deter adversaries
- develop capabilities
This funding is part of the cyber security academic startup programme. This aims to increase the amount of academic research being commercialised.
Protecting information systems
The competition is seeking ideas to protect information systems, data and services from unauthorised access or accidental harm.
There must be a clear intention to commercialise the idea, and that must have the support of the relevant academic institution.
Successful applicants will take part in a 6-week programme and be expected to attend 4 or 5 days of events during February and March. Industry experts will support the programme.
Competition information
- the competition opens on 22 January 2018, and the deadline is at midday on 31 January 2018
- it is open to anyone based in a UK academic institution
- we expect grants to be worth up to £16,000
- applicants can apply for 100% of their eligible costs
- a briefing event will take place on 19 January 2018