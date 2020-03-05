News story
CMO for England announces first death of patient with COVID-19
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Professor Chris Whitty statement on first death of patient with coronavirus (COVID-19).
I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected.
The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions. We believe they contracted the virus in the UK and contact tracing is already underway.