News story
CMO for England announces 4 new cases of novel coronavirus: 2 March 2020
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty statement on 4 new cases of COVID-19.
As of 9am this morning, 4 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.
All 4 patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.
The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 37. Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the total number of UK cases is 40.